5 5 Image Credit : Getty

High temperatures today

In areas without rain, the weather will be dry and, in some places, hot. Temperatures are likely to be 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The heat will be more intense during the day, especially in some districts of Rayalaseema and the western parts of Telangana. People in these areas should be careful not to spend too much time in the sun today (July 11). It's important to drink enough water and fluids to avoid dehydration. Weather experts advise those who work outdoors to take proper precautions.