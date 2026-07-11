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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay of Bengal Circulation to Trigger Heavy Rain
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: They say some areas will get light showers, while others will continue to see sunny days. These sudden weather changes can really affect people's health, so it's better to be careful
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Rains in Telugu States
The weather department says Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect light to moderate rains today (July 11, Saturday). A surface circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal is causing these rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also clarified that many districts might see thunderstorms. People should stay alert as some areas could get heavy rainfall. Officials have warned people in coastal districts to avoid going to the sea for fishing or other activities.
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What's the weather like in Telangana today?
A heavy rain warning has been issued for many districts in Telangana for today (July 11). Weather experts predict moderate to heavy showers in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. People in these areas, especially in low-lying regions, should be cautious. You might face problems like power cuts and waterlogging on roads.
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Andhra Pradesh Weather Information
Andhra Pradesh will see varied weather today (July 11) across its Coastal and Rayalaseema regions. The weather office says there's a chance of heavy rain in some parts of North Andhra districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, coastal districts like East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna will likely get light showers. The weather department has said that Rayalaseema districts will mostly remain dry. So, it's best to check the weather and plan your travel and outdoor work carefully.
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Follow these precautions during rains
If you are in an area with rainfall, you need to take some immediate precautions. Stay away from electric wires. Completely avoid travelling on waterlogged roads. It's better to postpone your travel if you have important work in flood-affected areas. You should plan your outdoor and agricultural work only after checking the weather forecast. Also, try to cut down on unnecessary travel. It's very important to stay safe by keeping up with warnings issued by the government and local authorities.
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High temperatures today
In areas without rain, the weather will be dry and, in some places, hot. Temperatures are likely to be 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The heat will be more intense during the day, especially in some districts of Rayalaseema and the western parts of Telangana. People in these areas should be careful not to spend too much time in the sun today (July 11). It's important to drink enough water and fluids to avoid dehydration. Weather experts advise those who work outdoors to take proper precautions.
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