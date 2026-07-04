2 4 Image Credit : ANI

Heavy rains in AP

The low-pressure system is causing heavy downpours across Andhra Pradesh. The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely today (July 4, Saturday). They say North Andhra districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam will see non-stop rain. The APSDMA also predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in Polavaram and Palnadu districts. Eluru district might also see heavy showers in one or two places. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain has advised people to be careful, as winds could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph along the coast. He also warned fishermen not to go out to sea as it will be very rough.