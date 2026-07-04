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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Alert To Bring Heavy Rain In THESE
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger by the minute. Weather experts are now wondering if it will turn into a full-blown cyclone
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Chance of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is already lashing the Telugu states with heavy rains. Now, the weather department warns it could get even stronger in the next day or two. If this continues, it might turn into a depression and then a cyclone. A cyclone would mean total chaos for the Telugu states, especially as it could hit the Andhra Pradesh coast with torrential rains and destructive winds. We'll get more clarity on this in the next four to five days.
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Image Credit : ANI
Heavy rains in AP
The low-pressure system is causing heavy downpours across Andhra Pradesh. The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely today (July 4, Saturday). They say North Andhra districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam will see non-stop rain. The APSDMA also predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in Polavaram and Palnadu districts. Eluru district might also see heavy showers in one or two places. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain has advised people to be careful, as winds could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph along the coast. He also warned fishermen not to go out to sea as it will be very rough.
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Image Credit : gemini
Heavy rains in Telangana in these 24 hours
Weather experts say the low-pressure system is strongly affecting Telangana too. The 'Telangana Weather Man' has predicted that the heavy rains will continue for the next 24 hours. He warns that North Telangana districts will face heavy to very heavy rainfall. These include Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy. The rest of East, West, and Central Telangana will likely get moderate showers. For Hyderabad, the sky will remain cloudy and overcast. Light drizzles will start in the afternoon, with the rain getting heavier by evening and night. The Telangana Weather Man has alerted that some parts of the city could see moderate rainfall.
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Image Credit : Getty
Downpour in these five districts
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has now issued a warning for extremely heavy rains in Telangana. They have specifically alerted that Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts will see torrential downpours, which could lead to flood-like situations. The rains will also bring strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph, sometimes hitting 60 kmph. Experts are advising everyone to be extremely cautious during these squalls. They have asked people to stay away from trees, large hoardings, and electric poles for safety.
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