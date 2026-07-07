The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather bulletin issued on July 6, 2026, has predicted continued rainfall and strong winds across Telangana over the next seven days. Light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of the state, with stronger wind activity likely during the first two days.

Districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam may witness gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. In the remaining districts, wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue from July 7 to July 13, with northern and eastern Telangana expected to experience stronger winds during the initial phase of the forecast period.