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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain And Strong Wind Alert For Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a week of rain and gusty winds across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While most regions are expected to receive light to moderate showers
IMD Forecast: Rain And Strong Winds To Continue Across Telangana
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather bulletin issued on July 6, 2026, has predicted continued rainfall and strong winds across Telangana over the next seven days. Light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of the state, with stronger wind activity likely during the first two days.
Districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam may witness gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. In the remaining districts, wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph.
According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue from July 7 to July 13, with northern and eastern Telangana expected to experience stronger winds during the initial phase of the forecast period.
Andhra Pradesh To Witness Rain, Thunderstorms In Southern Regions
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre, in its bulletin released at 8 pm on July 6, stated that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are unlikely to receive rainfall for the first six days of the forecast period. However, isolated light to moderate showers are expected between July 12 and July 13.
In South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is likely in one or two places on most days between July 6 and July 13. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may develop from July 12 onward.
Rayalaseema is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. From July 7, several areas may experience thunderstorms and lightning along with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
IMD Advises Public To Stay Alert During Adverse Weather
The weather department has warned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, slippery roads and traffic disruptions. Strong winds may also increase the risk of trees and electricity poles being uprooted, potentially affecting power and drinking water supply in some locations.
Municipal authorities, disaster management teams and utility departments have been advised to remain prepared and take preventive measures. Residents have been urged to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and instead stay inside sturdy buildings. Farmers have also been advised to closely follow weather updates and exercise caution while carrying out agricultural activities. People are encouraged to stay away from weak structures, exposed power lines and other hazardous locations.
The IMD also clarified its rainfall classification. Rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm is considered light, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm is moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy, while rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm is classified as extremely heavy.
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