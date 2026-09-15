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- 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor May Decide How Much Central Govt Salaries Rise - Read On
8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor May Decide How Much Central Govt Salaries Rise - Read On
The 8th Pay Commission could reshape central government salaries, with the fitment factor emerging as a crucial factor. Employee unions are demanding a higher multiplier to secure a bigger pay hike.
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8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission will recommend a new pay scale for central government employees and pensioners. The 'fitment factor' is a key multiplier that will decide the hike in their basic pay.
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These numbers were decided
The 6th and 7th Pay Commissions had set the fitment factors at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. These numbers were decided to help government employees and pensioners maintain their purchasing power.
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Consideration of higher fitment factor
Various employee unions and pensioner groups are urging the 8th Pay Commission to consider a higher fitment factor. The 'All India Federation of Pensioners' Associations' (AIFPA) has proposed a factor of 3.83. Meanwhile, the 'Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh' (BPMS) has asked for a 4.0 fitment factor in its memorandum.
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Higher fitment factor
The 8th Pay Commission panel is currently meeting with stakeholders and employee unions in major cities across the country. A higher fitment factor will lead to a significant jump in basic pay. However, the actual salary revision will depend on the commission's final recommendations and the central government's approval.
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What is a fitment factor?
The fitment factor is simply a multiplier used to calculate the revised basic pay. The formula is: Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor = Estimated Revised Basic Pay. For example, if an employee's current basic pay is ₹18,000: with a 3.83 factor, the revised basic pay becomes ₹68,940. With a 4.0 factor, it becomes ₹72,000. The table below shows how basic pay could change across different pay matrix levels with a 3.83 or 4.0 factor.
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Estimated basic pay according to fitment factor
Pay Matrix Level | 7th Pay Commission Basic Pay | Estimated Basic Pay (3.83 Factor) | Estimated Basic Pay (4.0 Factor) Level 1 | ₹18,000 | ₹68,940 | ₹72,000 Level 2 | ₹19,900 | ₹76,217 | ₹79,600 Level 3 | ₹21,700 | ₹83,111 | ₹86,800 Level 4 | ₹25,500 | ₹97,665 | ₹1,02,000 Level 5 | ₹29,200 | ₹1,11,836 | ₹1,16,800 Level 6 | ₹35,400 | ₹1,35,582 | ₹1,41,600 Level 7 | ₹44,900 | ₹1,71,967 | ₹1,79,600 Level 10 | ₹56,100 | ₹2,14,863 | ₹2,24,400 Level 13 | ₹1,23,100 | ₹4,71,473 | ₹4,92,400 Level 18 | ₹2,50,000 | ₹9,57,500 | ₹10,00,000 Note: These are just estimated calculations. The 8th Pay Commission has not announced any final fitment factor yet.
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What does this mean for government employees?
This means a higher fitment factor could give government employees a much bigger salary hike. For an employee at Level 6 with a basic salary of ₹35,400, the estimated new basic pay could be:
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Recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel
₹1,35,582 with a 3.83 fitment factor, or ₹1,41,600 with a 4.0 factor. For an employee at Level 10 with a basic pay of ₹56,100, the revised basic could be around ₹2,14,863 (3.83 factor) or ₹2,24,400 (4.0 factor). If the panel's recommendations are accepted, they will affect salary revisions for the next 10 years, as the new basic pay will be the foundation for future increments and benefits.
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Dearness Allowance
It's also important to remember that these calculations only show the potential revision in basic pay. The final monthly salary will be different after considering Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), transport allowance, and other components of the salary structure.
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When will the final fitment factor be announced?
The central government formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, and has given it 18 months to submit its recommendations. This is an interim commission headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
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Final fitment factor
The final fitment factor will only be known after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report (expected around May-June 2027, 18 months after its formation) and the government accepts its recommendations. Disclaimer: The salary figures in this article are based on hypothetical fitment factors. The final factor, pay matrix, and allowances will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's approval.
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