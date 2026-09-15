8 11 Image Credit : ChatGPT

Recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel

₹1,35,582 with a 3.83 fitment factor, or ₹1,41,600 with a 4.0 factor. For an employee at Level 10 with a basic pay of ₹56,100, the revised basic could be around ₹2,14,863 (3.83 factor) or ₹2,24,400 (4.0 factor). If the panel's recommendations are accepted, they will affect salary revisions for the next 10 years, as the new basic pay will be the foundation for future increments and benefits.