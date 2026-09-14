8th Pay Commission: 3.83 Fitment Factor Demand Sparks Salary, Pension Hike Buz
The 8th Pay Commission is drawing attention after a pensioners’ body demanded a 3.83 fitment factor at a Chennai meeting, potentially boosting salaries and pensions significantly for central government employees.
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Pensioners' Big Demand
A central government pensioners' body demanded a 3.83 fitment factor during a meeting with the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) in Chennai.
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AIFPA in Discussion
Sources say the All India Federation of Pensioners' Associations (AIFPA) held a meeting this week where they discussed this key demand.
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Preparations for Meetings in More States
The Commission is in its consultation phase. It has scheduled meetings with employee and pensioner bodies in Chandigarh and Bengaluru next. Similar meetings have already taken place in Kolkata and Delhi.
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What's Under Review?
The Commission is reviewing the pay structure, fitment factor, pay matrix, various allowances like DA and HRA, and other benefits like promotions and increments.
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What Exactly is a Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to convert the old basic pay or pension to the new pay structure. The formula is: Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor = New Basic Pay.
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Example from the 7th Pay Commission
The 7th CPC had a fitment factor of 2.57. This increased the basic pay for Level 1 employees from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000.
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What Could the Fitment Factor Be?
Experts say the highest proposed fitment factor is 3.83. A conservative estimate is between 1.83 and 2.00, while a moderate one could be between 2.00 and 2.57.
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No Final Decision Yet
Discussions are still ongoing, and there's no final decision on the fitment factor yet. Even after the Commission makes its recommendations, the Centre has to approve them before they are implemented.
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How Much Could Salaries Increase?
A conservative estimate suggests a 20-30% salary hike, a moderate one suggests 30-50%, and the highest fitment factor could lead to a hike of over 80%.
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How Many People Will Benefit?
Over 1 crore people will benefit from these recommendations. This includes nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including those from defence and railways.
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