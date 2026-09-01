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8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Jaipur Meetings Begin! Experts Predict When Salary Hikes Will Happen
The 8th Central Pay Commission has kicked off its tour in Rajasthan. It will hold meetings with employee unions to discuss key issues like the fitment factor, dearness allowance, and pensions.
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has started its two-day tour in Rajasthan. The commission is holding official meetings in Jaipur from August 31 to September 1. According to a notice on its website, only those who applied for a meeting by August 18 will get a chance to meet the officials.
Discussions on important issues
The commission is currently in a consultation phase. It will likely discuss important issues with various employee unions, representative groups, pensioner organisations, and other stakeholders.
Forming the final recommendations
These meetings are expected to play a big role in shaping the commission's final recommendations. The unions and groups represent a huge number of employees and pensioners, including those from Defence and Railways.
The Commission's Terms of Reference
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the chairperson of this commission. The panel also includes Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain (a former IAS officer) and Member Professor Pulak Ghosh (an economics professor and member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council). The government released the commission's 'Terms of Reference' (ToR) late last year.
Topics of discussion in the meeting
The commission hasn't released a formal agenda for this tour. However, the meetings will likely cover several regular issues that prominent unions have mentioned in their memorandums.
Review of the fitment factor
Here's what's on the table: reviewing the basic pay structure, increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees, revising salaries to match inflation, and restructuring allowances like HRA and Transport Allowance. The commission will also look at pension reforms, employee welfare, and ways to make salaries more competitive.
Tour Schedule: Complete List
Here's the full tour schedule for the 8th CPC in September and October 2026. The commission has been visiting various states since March to gather information and meet employee representatives before making decisions on pay, allowances, and pensions.
Tour Schedule: Complete List
The 8th CPC will visit Chennai on September 7-8 (Monday-Tuesday) and Puducherry on September 9 (Wednesday). Later, it will travel to Chandigarh from September 16 to 18 (Wednesday to Friday). The commission will also visit Bengaluru on October 7 and 8. Those who want to apply for a meeting there can do so through the official portal until September 18.
No specific date announced
While no specific date has been announced, the Railway Ministry said in July that the commission plans to visit divisions under Mumbai's Central Railway (CR) zone. This visit is to get a firsthand look at the working conditions of railway employees.
When can we expect the recommendations of the Eighth Pay Commission?
According to the commission's 'Terms of Reference' (ToR), it is supposed to announce its recommendations within 18 months of its formation (by November 3, 2025). This means the final deadline to submit the report is May 2027. However, an optimistic view suggests the first announcement could come around February or April 2027.
When will it be fully implemented?
Looking at past trends, it usually takes another two to three years to fully implement a pay commission's recommendations after they are announced. This means a salary hike announced in 2027 might only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
The result of this panel's decision
The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people. This includes about 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners (including defence and railway personnel). It's worth noting that central government employees and armed forces members make up about 0.7% of India's 60 crore workforce and about 9% of the country's formal sector.
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