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8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Full Schedule Out! Find Out Which Cities Will Host Meetings
The 8th Pay Commission is all set to hold a new round of meetings in September-October 2026. They will be touring major Indian cities to meet with employee and pensioner associations.
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New meetings in major cities
The 8th Pay Commission will kick off a nationwide consultation process in September 2026. They will hold meetings in major Indian cities to talk with employee and pensioner groups.
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The commission will meet to hear suggestions and demands from unions
The commission is led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Her team will meet central employees, pensioners, and unions in cities like Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry, and Chandigarh to hear their suggestions.
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8th Pay Commission Meeting Schedule (August-September 2026)
Here's the meeting schedule: Jaipur on Aug 31 & Sep 1; Chennai on Sep 7 & 8; Puducherry on Sep 9; Chandigarh from Sep 16-18. A new notice also adds Bengaluru for Oct 7 & 8, 2026.
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Information gathering
The commission also plans to visit railway divisions under Mumbai's Central Railway Zone. The goal is to get first-hand information about the working conditions of railway employees.
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Application submission deadline
The deadline to apply for meetings in Jaipur, Chennai, and Puducherry was August 18, 2026. For the Chandigarh meetings, delegations must submit their applications by August 25, 2026.
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What will be the agenda of the meetings?
These discussions are part of the commission's big push to connect with all stakeholders. This gives employee and pensioner groups a platform to voice their demands on salary, allowances, and pensions.
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Pay structure of central employees
While there's no formal written agenda, the meetings will mainly focus on key issues. These include the pay structure, allowances, minimum wage, fitment factor, and pension revision for central employees.
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Fitment factor under the commission
Employee unions are pushing for a big hike in the fitment factor. They want it raised from 2.57 to 3.83, and then to 4.0. Now, all eyes are on the government to see which demand they will accept.
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