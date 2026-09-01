Oil companies have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹9.50. The new price for a 19 kg cylinder is now ₹2783.50. On top of this, aviation fuel prices have risen for the second month in a row, which could make flight tickets more expensive.

New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has gone up across the country. Oil companies have announced a hike of ₹9.50. This comes after they had cut the price by ₹197.50 just last month. With this new increase, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹2783.50. However, there is no change in the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders used in our homes.

At the same time, the price of aviation fuel has also been increased again. This is because global crude oil prices are rising. Public sector oil companies have hiked the price by 5.46% per litre. This means Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will now cost ₹6.28 more per litre,at ₹121.28 per litre. This is the second month in a row that ATF prices have gone up.

If this trend continues, airlines are likely to increase their ticket prices. They will decide on the new fares based on factors like passenger demand, how many seats are available, and competition from other airlines. You can expect ticket prices on popular, high-demand routes to go up soon.