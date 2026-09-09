8th Pay Commission: Will 35 Lakh Employees Get a Raise? Big Update from Chennai Meeting
Here's a big update on the salaries of 35.77 lakh central government employees. The 8th Pay Commission just held a meeting in Chennai. So, how much can salaries, allowances, and pensions really go up? We've got the latest details.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
All eyes of central government employees and pensioners are on the 8th Central Pay Commission. The commission started its two-day state-level consultation meeting in Chennai on September 7. After this, they will hold discussions in Puducherry on September 9.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
Not yet. The government has told Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission hasn't submitted its recommendations. The commission was formed on November 3, 2025, and has 18 months to give its report. It can also submit an interim report on any issue if needed.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
The commission's recommendations will directly impact a huge number of employees. Government data shows there were about 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. The commission will review their pay structure, allowances, and other job conditions.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
This isn't just for working staff; pensions and family pensions are also covered. The government has confirmed that as of December 31, 2025, there were around 33.76 lakh pensioners and family pensioners, excluding those from defence services.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
The biggest question about the 8th Pay Commission is: how much will salaries go up? But, the government has not announced any official fitment factor or final hike amount yet. So, it's best not to believe any specific salary hike figures for now.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
The commission's job isn't just to revise basic pay. It is reviewing the entire pay structure, various allowances, pensions, family pensions, and service conditions. The opinions of employee unions and pensioners are also a key part of this process.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
After Chennai and Puducherry, the commission will continue its consultation process across the country. They are listening to the demands and issues from employee unions, service associations, pensioner groups, and representatives from defence and railways.
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8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting Update
The commission has a deadline of 18 months from its formation date to submit its recommendations. This means the report is likely to be submitted around May-June 2027. However, the Centre has not announced an implementation date yet. So, employees are now keenly watching the commission's next moves.
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