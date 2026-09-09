Congress leader Manash Sarkar filed a police complaint against Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Baba) in Kolkata. Sarkar alleges Shastri's remarks on Bengali identity and non-vegetarian food habits during Durga Puja hurt sentiments and could cause disharmony.

Congress Leader Files Complaint

Congress leader Manash Sarkar has filed a police complaint against Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore Police Station, alleging that his remarks about Bengali identity, food practices and Durga Puja hurt sentiments and could create social disharmony.

Manash Sarkar told ANI on Tuesday, "He has made remarks about Bengalis. He called us hypocrites. It means that we do anything in the name of religion. He is telling us what we should or should not eat. He is asking why we eat non-vegetarian food, why we eat fish, mutton, and chicken. Is he going to decide what we should eat? I am also asking the BJP leaders here: Do you agree with him or not?”

Demand for Apology and Action

The Congress leader demanded an apology from Dhirendra Shastri and police action against him. “The RSS has taught him and brought him here. He is making statements against Bengalis. They (police) said they would look into it. If they do not, then we will have to proceed according to our own course of action. If he does not apologise, and if no action is taken under the law, then, as I said, we will do whatever is necessary. It is also possible that we will not allow him to enter Bengal,” Sarkar added.

Controversy Over Durga Puja Food Habits

Shastri’s call against consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja in West Bengal has led to a stir in the State.

Political Leaders React

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also maintained that consuming meat and fish is part of the Bengali culture. Samik Bhattacharya told reporters, "I am a political worker. What a sadhu says here or a maulvi says there—what does that have to do with us? I know that the workers of our party are happy. It is part of our West Bengal customs. Durga Puja is approaching; we Bengalis eat luchi on Ashtami, and we also eat kochi patha (meat) on Navami. We eat what we eat."

Echoing a similar sentiment, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, "... He expressed his opinion on a particular matter. If someone agrees with it, they can follow it. A large number of people in the country are vegetarian, while many people here have traditionally been non-vegetarian. Everyone has their own choice... Everyone is free to follow their own preferences..."