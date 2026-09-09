The ruling TVK will hold a key alliance meeting chaired by CM C Joseph Vijay to formalise the coalition's structure. The meeting comes amid friction, with the Left parties boycotting the talks and tensions between the TVK and Congress over the PM candidate.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold its crucial second alliance coordination meeting today at its party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, with the meeting set to focus on formalising the structure and functioning of the ruling alliance. The meeting will be chaired by TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The high-stakes meeting is expected to deliberate on key issues, including the formalisation of the post-poll coalition, drafting of a Common Minimum Programme, setting up of a steering committee and finalising an official name for the alliance.

Alliance Partners and Key Attendees

According to sources, invitations have been sent to all partners of the TVK-led alliance. The alliance includes the Indian National Congress (5 MLAs), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Left Parties to Skip Meeting

While major allies including Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK have confirmed their attendance, the Left parties are likely to stay away. The CPM has officially announced that it will not attend the meeting. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has clarified that the party's support to the TVK government is issue-based outside support to keep the government stable, and it does not want to join a formal alliance structure without cabinet berths. The CPI is also expected to skip the meeting, marking the second time the Left parties will boycott formal alliance talks.

Friction Within Bloc Over PM Candidate

The meeting comes amid friction within the ruling bloc, with Congress-TVK tensions over the PM candidate and the Left wanting to retain its independent nature to criticise state policies.

TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu. Vijay's name also gained attention after a private media survey placed him among the preferred contenders for Prime Minister in 2029, behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar has said Congress ministers would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan has sought to clarify the row, stating that it was not an official announcement but rather a statement "out of affection". (ANI)