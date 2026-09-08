8th Pay Commission: Big Relief for Employees? Pension May Soar to Rs 58,000
The 8th Pay Commission may bring a significant boost for central government pensioners, with Level 7 employees potentially receiving a minimum pension of nearly Rs 58,000, depending on the final fitment factor.
How Rs 22k pension becomes Rs 57k? The math!
The Centre formed the 8th Pay Commission under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on November 3, 2025. The commission has already completed over 10 months of its 18-month term. It will submit its final report on revising salaries, allowances, and pensions. Consultation meetings have started in Chennai, with more planned for Puducherry (September 9), Chandigarh (September 16), and Bengaluru (October 7). These meetings have brought the pension and salary hike discussions back into focus.
What pensioners and unions are demanding
Various employee and pensioner unions are strongly demanding changes in retirement benefits. Many unions want to increase the pension under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from 50% to 67% of the last drawn salary. They are also asking for a family pension equal to 50% of the last salary. Another key demand is to extend One Rank, One Pension (OROP) benefits to civilian pensioners. However, all these decisions depend on the fitment factor finalised by the 8th Pay Commission. The final report is expected around May or June 2027.
Current pension for Level 4 to 7 staff
Under the 7th Pay Commission rules, pension is 50% of the last basic pay or the average basic pay of the last 10 months, whichever is higher. Here's the current minimum pay and pension structure:
• Level 4: Basic pay is Rs 25,500; minimum pension is Rs 12,750.
• Level 5: Basic pay is Rs 29,200; minimum pension is Rs 14,600.
• Level 6: Basic pay is Rs 35,400; minimum pension is Rs 17,700.
• Level 7: Basic pay is Rs 44,900; minimum pension is Rs 22,450.
Pension math based on different fitment factors
Let's see how pension could increase with different fitment factors under the 8th Pay Commission.
• With a 2.15 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 27,413; Level 5 is Rs 31,390; Level 6 is Rs 38,055; and Level 7 is Rs 48,268.
• With a 2.28 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 29,070; Level 5 is Rs 33,288; Level 6 is Rs 40,356; and Level 7 is Rs 51,186.
• With a 2.57 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 32,768; Level 5 is Rs 37,522; Level 6 is Rs 45,489; and Level 7 is Rs 57,697.
If the commission reuses the 2.57 factor from the 7th Pay Commission, a Level 7 employee's pension will jump from Rs 22,450 to nearly Rs 58,000 (Rs 57,697). Unions like NC-JCM, AIDEF, and BPMS are demanding a fitment factor between 3.8 and 4.0.
Unions also want a higher annual increment
Besides the fitment factor, employee unions are demanding an increase in the annual increment rate from the current 3% to between 5% and 7%. The All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has recommended a 7% increment. The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), AIDEF, and FNPO unions are asking for 6%. Meanwhile, IRTSA has proposed a 5% increment along with a 4.0 fitment factor. AINPSEF President Manjeet Singh Patel stated that a 7% increment would double salaries in just 6 to 7 years, helping employees cope with rising costs.
Fitment factor vs. higher increment: Which is better?
Here's an estimate of how salaries could grow under different scenarios. These are just projections; the final figures will be clear only after the 8th Pay Commission finalises the fitment factor and increment rate.
For a Rs 30,000 basic pay:
• 2.15 fitment + 3% increment: Year 1 basic is Rs 66,435; Year 10 is Rs 86,683.
• No fitment + 5% increment: Year 1 is Rs 31,500; Year 10 is Rs 48,867.
• No fitment + 7% increment: Year 1 is Rs 32,100; Year 10 is Rs 59,015.
• No fitment + 10% increment: Year 1 is Rs 33,000; Year 10 is Rs 77,812.
For a Rs 35,000 basic pay:
• 2.15 fitment + 3% increment: Year 1 is Rs 77,508; Year 10 is Rs 1,01,130.
• No fitment + 5% increment: Year 1 is Rs 36,750; Year 10 is Rs 57,011.
• No fitment + 7% increment: Year 1 is Rs 37,450; Year 10 is Rs 68,850.
• No fitment + 10% increment: Year 1 is Rs 38,500; Year 10 is Rs 90,781.
For a Rs 40,000 basic pay:
• 2.15 fitment + 3% increment: Year 1 is Rs 88,580; Year 10 is Rs 1,15,577.
• No fitment + 5% increment: Year 1 is Rs 42,000; Year 10 is Rs 65,156.
• No fitment + 7% increment: Year 1 is Rs 42,800; Year 10 is Rs 78,686.
• No fitment + 10% increment: Year 1 is Rs 44,000; Year 10 is Rs 1,03,750.
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