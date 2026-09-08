Let's see how pension could increase with different fitment factors under the 8th Pay Commission.

• With a 2.15 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 27,413; Level 5 is Rs 31,390; Level 6 is Rs 38,055; and Level 7 is Rs 48,268.

• With a 2.28 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 29,070; Level 5 is Rs 33,288; Level 6 is Rs 40,356; and Level 7 is Rs 51,186.

• With a 2.57 factor: Level 4 pension becomes Rs 32,768; Level 5 is Rs 37,522; Level 6 is Rs 45,489; and Level 7 is Rs 57,697.

If the commission reuses the 2.57 factor from the 7th Pay Commission, a Level 7 employee's pension will jump from Rs 22,450 to nearly Rs 58,000 (Rs 57,697). Unions like NC-JCM, AIDEF, and BPMS are demanding a fitment factor between 3.8 and 4.0.