8th Pay Commission Chennai Meeting: 5 Big Demands Raised by Pensioners You Should Know
The 8th Pay Commission just wrapped up a big meeting in Chennai. Employee and pensioner unions put forward their list of demands. The Commission is likely to submit its final report by May-June 2027.
A very important meeting
8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission held its meeting in Chennai on September 7 and 8. This was a very important meeting for eligible employee unions and organisations to present their views before the Commission.
Eligible Pensioner Unions
These meetings act as a stage for eligible pensioner unions and organisations to share their views and complaints, well before the 8th Pay Commission finalises its report for the Central Government.
Increase in retirement benefits
According to a report in 'The Hindu', these demands focus on increasing retirement benefits, resolving pension-related complaints, and improving pay and social security to better the quality of life for pensioners.
5 main demands of the Chennai GPO Pensioners Forum
Here are the main demands raised by the Chennai GPO Pensioners Forum to ensure a better deal for pensioners under the 8th Pay Commission.
1. Bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS): The forum's top demand was to reinstate the OPS. This has been a long-standing demand from various sections of government employees and pensioners.
Higher Pension and Family Pension:
2. Higher Pension and Family Pension: The forum has demanded an increase and improvement in pension and family pension amounts. The goal is to provide better financial support to retired employees and their families.
Commuted Pension
3. Relief from commuted pension recovery: The forum has asked for clarity on the terms of recovery for commuted pension. This is a big issue because it directly affects the monthly pension that eligible pensioners receive.
MACP
4. Reconsider MACP benefits: Representatives demanded that the 8th Pay Commission recommend changes to the 'Modified Assured Career Progression' (MACP) scheme. They also asked for better career progression and an improved pay structure for postal department employees.
Improved Allowances
5. Improved allowances, leave, and social security: The forum has also requested improvements in allowances and leave benefits. On top of that, they've asked for a stronger social security system for both pensioners and current employees.
Other Demands
Beyond just pension issues, the representatives also demanded a permanent pay revision system and a minimum salary of ₹68,000. They have also requested the introduction of 'running scales' alongside the existing pay matrix.
Other important issues for employees
Other important employee issues were also discussed. These include better career progression opportunities and steps to meet the specific needs of women employees and persons with disabilities.
Other employment-related benefits
For pensioners and government employees, the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations will have a major impact on pension, family pension, salary hikes, and other employment benefits. However, any changes will depend on the Commission's final report and the government's decision on it.
Possible timeline set
The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed on November 3, 2025. The Central Government gave it an 18-month deadline to submit its final report. The Commission has already completed over 10 months of its term and is expected to present its report to the government around May-June 2027.
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