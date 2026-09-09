8th Pay Commission Update: Pensioners Demand Clarity, REWA Wants ToR Amended
The 8th Pay Commission meetings are on, but pensioners are getting anxious. The Retired Employees' Welfare Association (REWA) is now demanding a change in the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR).
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Meeting at Chennai's ITC Grand Chola
The 8th Pay Commission held meetings at Chennai's ITC Grand Chola on September 7 and 8. Today, the commission is holding its day-long meeting in Puducherry. These meetings are laying the groundwork for revising the pay, pension, and allowances for government employees and pensioners.
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'Retired Employees' Welfare Association'
At the same time, prominent pensioner groups like the 'Retired Employees' Welfare Association' (REWA) are demanding changes. They want the 8th Pay Commission's 'Terms of Reference' (ToR) to be amended to include pension and family pension revisions for all pensioners.
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Commission's pension revision recommendation
In a letter sent to the Prime Minister of India on September 7, the association demanded that the Central Government must clearly include pre-2026 retirees. They want them covered under the commission's pension revision recommendations, effective from January 1, 2026.
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REWA seeks clarity on pension revision
REWA stated that there is confusion among nearly 69 lakh pensioners and family pensioners. They are unsure if the 8th Pay Commission will recommend revisions for their pensions. According to the association, the main concern comes from clause 2(e) of the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR).
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Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity
This clause talks about reviewing the structure of 'Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity' and pensions for employees, including NPS, UPS, and non-NPS pensions. REWA argues that this language does not explicitly mention pensioners and family pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026.
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Terms of Reference (ToR) of Pay Commissions
The association also pointed to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of previous pay commissions. REWA says the 7th Pay Commission's ToR clearly mentioned retirement benefits, including pension revision for past pensioners. Similarly, the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions also had specific mentions of pensioners and family pensioners.
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Discussions on social media
REWA says it had previously approached the Finance Minister and Finance Secretary for clarification but received no clear answer. The association claims this uncertainty has sparked discussions and doubts among pensioners and their organisations, even on social media.
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8th Pay Commission's Terms of Reference
Therefore, the association has requested the government to amend the 8th Pay Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR). They want it to clearly state that the commission will recommend restructuring of pension and family pension for all pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026.
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Amendment effective
Until a formal amendment is made, the association has also requested the government to issue a clarification or a press note on the matter.
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