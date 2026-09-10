The DRI arrested a man in Indore with 2.067 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 1.6 crore. The drugs were found hidden in salwar suit sets in his baggage on a bus from Delhi. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized 2.067 kg of amphetamine, valued at around Rs 1.6 crore, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, according to an official release. The action was taken based on an intel that a passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Indore was carrying narcotics in his baggage.

Drugs concealed in salwar suits

Acting on it, the DRI officers identified and intercepted the suspected person at the Indore-Dewas Toll Plaza on the Indore-Dewas Bypass Road on September 9. During a thorough examination of his baggage, the team recovered four yellow-coloured sealed envelopes concealed inside four salwar suit sets. Each envelope contained a sealed black-coloured polythene bag carrying a white crystalline substance.

The substance tested positive for Amphetamine during field testing, following which four packets containing a total of 2,067 grams of amphetamine, including packaging weight, were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The suspected drug trafficker was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Previous drug bust in Indore

Last month, a Nigerian woman was arrested in Indore and around 58 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 29 lakh was recovered from her possession. The accused was identified as Emmanuel Joy, and she was nabbed by Chandan Nagar police in the district. She had travelled to Indore from Mumbai by bus.

“Based on information, Chandan Nagar Police apprehended a Nigerian woman identified as Emmanuel Joy. She told us that she had come to India on a seven-month business visa and had travelled from Mumbai to Indore by bus. During the search, around 58 grams of cocaine, worth approximately Rs 29 lakh, was recovered from her possession. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and an investigation has been initiated,” said Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). (ANI)