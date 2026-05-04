Speculation about the couple's connection increased when they were seen together at a Thamma screening and later attended Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. They were also recently seen leaving Mumbai airport together, one of the few public sightings of them travelling.

In September 2025, reports stated that Huma and Rachit had become engaged in the United States. According to a source, the proposal was an intimate, private occasion for the pair, who chose to keep specifics out of the public eye.

They were also seen attending Himesh Reshammiya's concert, which fuelled speculation about their connection.