Who Is Rachit Singh? Meet Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend Amid Wedding Buzz
Huma Qureshi and her reported partner, Rachit Singh, are planning to marry later this year. The wedding will be small in Mumbai, followed by an industry celebration.
Meet Rachit Singh: All About Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Beau
Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh look to be taking their love to the next level, with the couple planning a wedding later this year. According to reports, the two are reportedly planning an October or November date, with preliminary preparations already underway.
Meet Rachit Singh: All About Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Beau
While they have generally kept their relationship out of the public spotlight, the latest news indicates that preparations are moving forward. "They are now arranging a wedding for the end of October or in November. "The preparations have begun," the insider told Hindustan Times, adding that the event is planned to be intimate.
Meet Rachit Singh: All About Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Beau
The festivities are expected to find a mix between personal and industry-focused. "Knowing Huma, she will have a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family, followed by a larger reception for the film fraternity," the insider said.
Mumbai is now being examined as a possible destination.
Speculation about the couple's connection increased when they were seen together at a Thamma screening and later attended Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. They were also recently seen leaving Mumbai airport together, one of the few public sightings of them travelling.
In September 2025, reports stated that Huma and Rachit had become engaged in the United States. According to a source, the proposal was an intimate, private occasion for the pair, who chose to keep specifics out of the public eye.
They were also seen attending Himesh Reshammiya's concert, which fuelled speculation about their connection.
Mumbai is now being examined as a possible destination.
Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have yet to formally acknowledge their relationship or engagement claims. However, with wedding arrangements supposedly in the works, the pair appears to be discreetly working towards making it official.
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