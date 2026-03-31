Filmmaker Zack Snyder surprised Huma Qureshi with an Instagram shout-out, praising her as an 'amazing' and 'brilliant' actor for her role in 'Army of the Dead'. Huma responded with gratitude, calling Snyder 'the best.. boss man'.

Zack Snyder's Surprise Shout-out

Tuesday morning became extra special for actor Huma Qureshi as she woke up to a surprise shout-out from acclaimed global filmmaker Zack Snyder. In an Instagram post, Zack recalled working with Huma in 2021 Netflix zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead'. Calling Huma an "amazing" actor, Zack wrote, "@iamhumaq -- one of the most amazing actors I've had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen." Have a look at his post here.

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In response, Huma dropped a comment filled with gratitude. "You the best .. boss man," she wrote. She also penned a thank you message for Zack on her Instagam story. "Such a sweet surprise getting this shout out from Zack Snyder. Miss you and my AOTD family (Red heart emoji)," Huma posted.

About 'Army of the Dead'

With Dave Bautista leading the cast, the film follows a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas. Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt. also featured in the film, which marked Huma's Hollywood debut.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, currently, Huma is gearing up for the release of 'Toxic' with Yash. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' will also feature Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. (ANI)