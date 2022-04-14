Who is Pria Beniwal? Check out her engagement pictures with Millind Gaba

Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal, the eldest sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. See pics from the event.



Millind Gaba, a Bigg Boss OTT contestant, and his long-term love Pria Beniwal exchanged rings in a lavish ceremony. The pair staged a spectacular pre-wedding reception for their close friends and family ahead of their April 16 wedding.



Several celebrities from the entertainment and music industries were on hand to wish the pair well as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives. The engagement ceremony was attended by singer Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina, Balraj Syal, Prine Narula, and others.



Pria Beniwal is an Indian social media personality, influencer, and YouTuber. She is also the sister of YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal. She is quite famous on Instagram, where she now has 182k followers.



The Yaar Mod Do singer rushed to Instagram on Monday evening to reveal the first images from his elaborate engagement ceremony. Millind looked handsome in a black suit, while Pria looked lovely in a silver sequined gown with heavy jewellery and a smoky eye makeup look.



The Roka ceremony for Millind and Pria took place in 2020. They have apparently been dating for four years. Millind Gaba is most known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know, and Yaar Mod Do.



Millind made his acting debut in the Punjabi film Stupid 7. He has had an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. Several celebrities turned to their social media platforms to reveal peeks of their engagement.



Who is Pria Beniwal? She was born on February 17, 1996, making her 26 years old in 2022. She is from New Delhi. Also Read: When Beast star Vijay impressed Katrina Kaif in Ooty (Pictures)