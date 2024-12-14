BIG relief! LPG cylinders at Rs 450 for ration card holders in Rajasthan

New decision on gas cylinders. A new step by the government to bring smiles to the faces of the common people. Did you know that not only can you get ration items at low prices or for free, but if you have a ration card, you can get cooking gas for just Rs 450?

Every household needs LPG Gas. Cooking on traditional stoves or wood-burning hearths is a thing of the past. The government has taken a significant step to ensure that people do not have to buy gas cylinders at exorbitant prices.

However, given the rate at which prices of goods have increased, everyone is concerned about the future situation, saying that this price hike will cause serious problems for the common people in the coming days.

At this very moment, the government has taken a new decision to bring smiles to everyone's faces. Cooking gas will be supplied at a much lower price.

Residents of the state will get LPG gas cylinders for just Rs 450. All they need is a ration card. The state government will provide gas cylinders to ration card holders at affordable prices. And for this, ration card holders will have to pay only Rs 450.

Until now, the benefit was given only under the Ujjwala Yojana. Only they were getting gas cylinders for Rs 450. Now everyone in this state who has a ration card can take advantage of this scheme.

Now the question is, how will you get this benefit? To get this benefit, ration card holders have to link their LPG ID with their ration card.

In that case, they will get this benefit only after linking the LPG ID with the ration card. And to get this benefit, one must be a resident of Rajasthan.

