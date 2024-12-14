WATCH: Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral

Rekha had a good time with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Bollywood celebs and the Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday in Mumbai. Agastya welcomed Rekha with folded hands and she blessed the young actor.

Rekha hugged Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in a viral video. The young actor folded hands to welcome the veteran, who held his face to bless him. His mother, Shweta Bachchan, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, joined him. Agastya and Navya's paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, is Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia Bhatt honoured Raj Kapoor. Pictures and videos from the party soon spread on social media, showing the film community's adoration for him.

Rekha's lovely performance was a highlight. Rekha was evidently affected as she approached a big Raj Kapoor poster in a golden saree on the red carpet. Stopping, she folded her hands in namaste and softly stroked the late actor's portrait, kneeling in reverence. Rekha stood gracefully for photos after a minute of silence.

About Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival began in Mumbai. The celebration commemorates Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. The Kapoor family is hosting a film festival that features 10 of Raj Kapoor's best hits.

The festival will showcase Raj Kapoor's most popular films from almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

