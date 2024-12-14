WATCH: Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral

Rekha had a good time with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Bollywood celebs and the Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday in Mumbai. Agastya welcomed Rekha with folded hands and she blessed the young actor.

WATCH Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Rekha had a good time with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Bollywood celebs and the Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday in Mumbai. Old actor Rekha was among the celebs in attendance. Rekha greeted industry peers and Kapoor family members in viral footage from the occasion.

Rekha hugged Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in a viral video. The young actor folded hands to welcome the veteran, who held his face to bless him. His mother, Shweta Bachchan, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, joined him. Agastya and Navya's paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, is Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Net Worth: Pushpa 2 star's lifestyle, assets, cars and more

Watch Rekha and Agastya interact:

Rekha hugging Agastya
byu/dukhi_mogambo inBollyBlindsNGossip

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Alia Bhatt honoured Raj Kapoor. Pictures and videos from the party soon spread on social media, showing the film community's adoration for him.

Rekha's lovely performance was a highlight. Rekha was evidently affected as she approached a big Raj Kapoor poster in a golden saree on the red carpet. Stopping, she folded her hands in namaste and softly stroked the late actor's portrait, kneeling in reverence. Rekha stood gracefully for photos after a minute of silence.

Also Read: Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time

About Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival began in Mumbai. The celebration commemorates Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. The Kapoor family is hosting a film festival that features 10 of Raj Kapoor's best hits.

The festival will showcase Raj Kapoor's most popular films from almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH) gcw

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

Video Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH) RBA

Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH)

'Will support victim's family', says Allu Arjun after interim bail in Hyderabad stampede case vkp

'Will support victim's family', says Allu Arjun after interim bail in Hyderabad stampede case

Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor welcome baby girl; actress shares breastfeeding picture on Instagram RBA

Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor welcome baby girl; actress shares breastfeeding picture on Instagram

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Actor Allu Arjun released from jail in Hyderabad through back gate dmn

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Actor Allu Arjun released from jail in Hyderabad through back gate

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB dmn

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion RBA

Naga-Sobhita at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Madhav Infra Project: Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract gcw

Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon