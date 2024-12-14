Bengaluru SHOCKER! Cop dies by suicide in uniform, blames wife, father-in-law for harassment

A Bengaluru traffic constable died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife and in-laws. The incident follows another recent suicide of a Bengaluru engineer who also cited marital harassment, raising concerns about the issue.

A Bengaluru Police constable died by suicide in uniform allegedly due to torture by his wife and in-laws, officials said on Saturday. The incident coincides with the national outcry following the heartbreaking suicide of Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash. He claimed in a message and a video that his wife had harassed him before taking his own life on Monday.

The officer was identified as 34-year-old HC Thippanna, a Head Constable of the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru. He was from the Handiganuru village, which is close to Sindhagi town in the Vijayapura district. He took to extreme step on Friday night on the railway tracks between Heelalige Railway Station and Carmelaram Husaguru Railway Gate in the city. His body was shifted to the hospital mortuary. The Byappanahalli Railway Police opened an inquiry and filed a complaint in relation to the incident.

In his suicide note, the constable accused his father-in-law and wife of being responsible for his death. After being "deeply saddened" by the torture inflicted by his wife and his father-in-law Yamunappa, who he said threatened to kill the police officer, Thippanna stated he was adopting the drastic measure.

Thippanna said that when he reached out to his father-in-law on call the next morning, he asked the constable to die, saying that “his daughter would be better off without me". “He also abused me," the note read. The police have registered a case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 352 of the BNS.

Earlier this week, Atul Subhash who worked at an automobile company in Bengaluru, died by suicide at his residence alleging harassment by his wife and her family. He shot an over-an-hour-long video in which he made several allegations against his wife before dying by suicide. He also left behind a 24-page suicide note.

Latest Videos