West Bengal govt offers Rs 10,000 stipend for graduates in internship programme

The Mamata Banerjee government is launching a new internship program for students in West Bengal. Diploma or ITI graduates will receive a monthly stipend of 10,000 rupees while gaining experience in various government departments.

Mamata Banerjee's government considers all residents, proving its commitment once again. Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced numerous schemes for residents, providing monthly stipends.

From old age pensions and Kanyashree to Rupashree, Yuvashree, and Lakshmir Bhandar, various schemes exist. Stipends are available for students, the elderly, and housewives. Now, the Mamata government will provide an additional 10,000 rupees.

The Chief Minister announced a scheme in 2022 for students, which will be implemented next year. Student Internship Programme begins. College graduates can now participate and receive 10,000 rupees monthly.

Diploma or ITI holders with 60% marks can apply. A certificate will be awarded upon completion. Internships will be offered in various government departments to understand their workings. Initially, around 7500 students will benefit.

Good performance may lead to government job opportunities, benefiting students overall. Mamata Banerjee's government introduces this new scheme for all students. They will receive 10,000 rupees monthly.

