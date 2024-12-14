Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When, Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online

Telugu film Mechanic Rocky stars Vishwak Sen as Nagumomu Rakesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Priya. Rocky is the film's protagonist. He is a carefree mechanic who wants to be a civil engineer. He abandons this dream when his father urges him to run the family company.
 

Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's movie online RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Vishwak Sen plays Nagumomu Rakesh in the Telugu film Mechanic Rocky, while Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Priya. The film was initially scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 31, 2024, but was moved to November 22, 2024. It is now available on OTT.

Where can I watch Mechanic Rocky?

The action drama film is available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada based on actual events. It investigates cyber fraud, internet fraud, and insurance coverage.

The story focuses on Nagumomu Rakesh, also known as Rocky, a carefree teenage mechanic aspiring to become a civil engineer. However, he abandons this desire when his father urges him to take over the family company. Rocky's life changes when Priya stops by his garage and falls in love with him. The plot turns dramatic when Rankireddy, a vicious land snatcher, seeks to acquire his garage by force. Will Rocky be able to save his family's traditional business?

Casting and production of Mechanic Rocky?

The film stars Vishwak Sen as Nagumomu Rakesh, Shraddha Srinath as Maya, Meenakshi Chaudhary as Priya, Naresh as Rocky's father, Sunil as Ranki Reddy, Harsha Chemudu as Rocky's buddy, Raghu Ram as Kranthi, Harsha Vardhan, and Hyper Aadi, among others. Ravi Teja Mullapudi wrote and directed the film. Ram Talluri produces Mechanic Rocky for SRT Entertainment.

