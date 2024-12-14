'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat': PM Modi proposes 11 ambitious resolutions for India's future (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented 11 transformative resolutions to guide India towards a brighter and more united future. These "sankalps," introduced during a debate in the Lok Sabha commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, aim to reinforce the nation's commitment to constitutional values while addressing contemporary challenges.

The proposed resolutions underscore themes of unity, integrity, and progress, encapsulating the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” Among the key resolutions are zero tolerance for corruption, ending nepotism in politics, empowering women through development, fostering pride in law enforcement, and abolishing the remnants of a slavery mindset.

Modi reaffirmed his government’s pledge to ensure that reservations for marginalized communities are preserved but not extended on the basis of religion, a stance rooted in constitutional principles. He also emphasized the critical role of the Constitution in shaping India’s unity and governance.

The 11 Resolutions for India’s Future

Be it a citizen or the government... everyone should perform their duties. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: Every region, every society should get the benefit of development, everyone should develop together. There should be zero tolerance towards corruption, there should be no social acceptance for corrupt people. The laws of the country, the rules of the country... the citizens of the country should feel proud in following the traditions of the country, they should have a sense of pride. There should be freedom from slavery mentality and there should be pride in the heritage of the country. The country's politics should be free from nepotism. The Constitution should be respected; it should not be used as a weapon for political gain. Respecting the spirit of the Constitution, reservation should not be snatched away from those who are getting it and every attempt to provide reservation on the basis of religion should be stopped. India should become an example for the world in women led development. Development of the nation through development of the state... this should be our development mantra ("Rajya se Rashtra ka Vikas"). The aim of one India, great India should be paramount ("Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat").

Cong repeatedly wounded it after tasting blood: PM Modi

PM Modi also accused the Congress party of repeatedly undermining the Constitution, claiming that its leadership, having "tasted power," inflicted significant harm on its principles. In contrast, he asserted that his government’s policies since 2014 have been focused on strengthening India’s unity and advancing the nation in alignment with the vision of the Constitution.

Speaking during a two-day debate in the Lok Sabha commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Modi criticized past Congress governments for allegedly sowing divisions and exploiting the country's diversity to weaken its unity.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, he alleged that their actions consistently undermined the Constitution, claiming they spared no effort in prioritizing their political interests over the nation's constitutional integrity.

"This family challenged the Constitution at every level," he said, adding that he was singling out the family as its members were in power for 55 years.

PM Modi accused the Congress party of repeatedly undermining the Constitution during its years in power, citing decisions made by former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. Modi claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi family, having "tasted power," inflicted significant harm on the Constitution to serve their political interests.

Taking aim at the current generation of the family, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Modi suggested they continue the same practices. Reflecting on his own rise in politics, Modi emphasized that leaders from humble backgrounds, like himself, owe their success to the strength and inclusivity of the Constitution.

As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi commemorated the Constitution’s 60th anniversary with a symbolic gesture—placing a copy of the document on an elephant while walking barefoot beneath it—to highlight its supreme importance.

Criticizing historical actions by Congress, Modi accused Nehru of curbing freedom of expression through constitutional amendments. He also lambasted Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency, describing it as a period when "India’s democracy was throttled, and the Constitution was mutilated" to secure her position as prime minister. Modi noted that she amended the Constitution to protect herself, the president, and the vice president from legal challenges with retrospective effect, calling it an attack on democracy and judicial independence.

Rajiv Gandhi, according to Modi, also misused constitutional amendments during his tenure as prime minister. These actions, Modi stated, left an indelible stain on the Congress party's legacy.

Modi also criticized Rahul Gandhi without naming him, referring to an incident where an "arrogant" individual tore a Cabinet decision during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He accused Sonia Gandhi, who led the National Advisory Council, of placing the council above the Cabinet during UPA rule.

Highlighting the Congress’s push for religion-based reservations, Modi accused the party of violating constitutional principles in its "greed for power" and vote-bank politics. In contrast, he noted his government’s key achievements, including the repeal of Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India and the implementation of GST to create a "one nation, one tax" regime.

Modi hailed the Constitution as the foundation of India’s unity and credited it for the country’s remarkable democratic journey since 1949. He reiterated that India is not only a democracy but the "mother of democracy," citing its ancient democratic traditions as an inspiration to the world.

Paying tribute to the Constitution’s framers, Modi noted their awareness of India’s civilizational roots, which predated its independence in 1947 and the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. He specifically mentioned leaders like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar for their vision.

Modi highlighted how the Constitution empowered women with voting rights from the outset and celebrated recent progress in women-led development. He applauded the unanimous passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which reserves seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Looking ahead to India’s centenary of independence in 2047, Modi expressed his commitment to making India a developed nation, emphasizing that national unity is key to achieving this vision. "Our Constitution is the basis of our unity," he affirmed.

