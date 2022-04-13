Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde is tearing up the internet in stunning bikini pictures. Check out the diva's sexiest bikini and monokini looks.

    Pooja Hegde is a beautiful actress, and she has an Instagram feed full of photographs for us to swoon over. The actress, who is building a name for herself in both regional and Bollywood films, had shared some amazing pictures on her social media page. 
     

    A few months ago, Pooja Hegde went to the Maldives for a vacay and shared her bikini pictures on her Instagram page, which later went viral. Pooja Hegde is seen in them wearing a brown swimsuit like the diva that she is. 
     

    Pooja Hegde shows off her wonderfully tanned physique in Maldives bikini photos. The star enjoys posing with her hair natural and dishevelled, and she can be seen doing so in her new viral shot.

    Pooja Hedge may be seen in the Maldives soaking in the sun and sea with a wonderful view of the ocean in the backdrop. 

    Pooja Hegde's followers are all awestruck by her amazing figure and the way she handles herself with confidence and flair.

    The images are also indicative of this that the diva's glamorous bikini and monokini moments are the best.

    Pooja Hegde has some big movies in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Acharya, and Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

    Pooja's fans and followers were absolutely delighted with her pictures and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

    Pooja went for messy hair for this picture, smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, nude brown lip colour and perfect glowing skin. Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film

    Beast actress Pooja Hegde flaunts her perfectly toned body in this hot and sexy brown monokini. Take a look. Also Read: Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many it a 'complete blockbuster package' RBA

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, call it 'complete blockbuster package'

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Watch Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

    Video Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party RBA

    Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

    Recent Stories

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training: DGCA - adt

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training : DGCA

    Explained challenges before Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

    Explained: The road that Shehbaz Sharif needs to take

    Who is Frank James, person of interest in Brooklyn subway station attack-dnm

    Who is Frank James, ‘person of interest’ in Brooklyn subway station attack?

    Brooklyn subway station shooting: latest developments-dnm

    Brooklyn subway station shooting: 10 latest developments

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many it a 'complete blockbuster package' RBA

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, call it 'complete blockbuster package'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon