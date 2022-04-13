Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it

Beast actress Pooja Hegde is tearing up the internet in stunning bikini pictures. Check out the diva's sexiest bikini and monokini looks.

Pooja Hegde is a beautiful actress, and she has an Instagram feed full of photographs for us to swoon over. The actress, who is building a name for herself in both regional and Bollywood films, had shared some amazing pictures on her social media page.



A few months ago, Pooja Hegde went to the Maldives for a vacay and shared her bikini pictures on her Instagram page, which later went viral. Pooja Hegde is seen in them wearing a brown swimsuit like the diva that she is.



Pooja Hegde shows off her wonderfully tanned physique in Maldives bikini photos. The star enjoys posing with her hair natural and dishevelled, and she can be seen doing so in her new viral shot.

Pooja Hedge may be seen in the Maldives soaking in the sun and sea with a wonderful view of the ocean in the backdrop.

Pooja Hegde's followers are all awestruck by her amazing figure and the way she handles herself with confidence and flair.

The images are also indicative of this that the diva's glamorous bikini and monokini moments are the best.

Pooja Hegde has some big movies in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Acharya, and Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Pooja's fans and followers were absolutely delighted with her pictures and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Pooja went for messy hair for this picture, smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, nude brown lip colour and perfect glowing skin. Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film