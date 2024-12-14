Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor's top 7 lehenga looks you can try

1. Sonam Kapoor's Trendy Lehenga Set

Known for her fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor wore stunning lehengas throughout the year. This pastel green lehenga is a standout.

2. Red Ruffle Design Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor's red ruffle lehenga is gorgeous. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse and a draped shawl.

3. White Lehenga Look

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in a white lehenga with cutwork shawl, pearl, and emerald jewelry.

4. Beige Lehenga Set

Recreate Sonam Kapoor's light beige floral print lehenga for your wedding or special occasion.

5. Gota Patti Border Design Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor stuns in a white tissue lehenga with a wide golden gota patti border and elbow-sleeved blouse.

6. Sonam Kapoor's Embellished Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a multi-color golden embellished lehenga with a jacket, blouse, and wide-bordered shawl.

7. Mirror Work Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor's white mirror work lehenga with half sleeves and a matching shawl is a timeless look.

