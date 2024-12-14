Sonam Kapoor's top 7 lehenga looks you can try

Lifestyle
Known for her fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor wore stunning lehengas throughout the year. This pastel green lehenga is a standout.
Sonam Kapoor's red ruffle lehenga is gorgeous. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse and a draped shawl.
Fashionista Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in a white lehenga with cutwork shawl, pearl, and emerald jewelry.
Recreate Sonam Kapoor's light beige floral print lehenga for your wedding or special occasion.
Sonam Kapoor stuns in a white tissue lehenga with a wide golden gota patti border and elbow-sleeved blouse.
Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a multi-color golden embellished lehenga with a jacket, blouse, and wide-bordered shawl.
Sonam Kapoor's white mirror work lehenga with half sleeves and a matching shawl is a timeless look.
