    When Beast star Vijay impressed Katrina Kaif in Ooty (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 8:16 AM IST

    In Ooty, Thalapathy Vijay had to shoot a TV commercial with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. An interesting situation occurred during the production, according to the actress.

    Katrina Kaif was seen recalling a beautiful episode that happened during the early years of her career when she shot a TV ad with Tamil superstar Vijay in Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show.
     

    We see Katrina doing ballet in an old Coca-Cola commercial and Vijay copying her moves. Vijay patiently waited to say farewell to Katrina after the shot because she was on the phone. This occurred ten years ago, when she was not a star and the Tamil actor was already a Kollywood star.
     

    "When we were filming in Ooty, we were seated on the floor. I was quite chilly. I was talking on the phone when I noticed a pair of feet in front of me. I assumed it was someone standing and didn't bother to glance up. So I was on the phone, and after a while, I could still see those feet. Finally, I looked up and saw the guy from the commercial among us. His name is Vijay, and he's a south superstar "Katrina said.

    Katrina added, "Vijay was so polite, he was waiting to say goodbye and didn’t want to disturb me." Vijay is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature and the Tiger actress agrees with it.  Also Read: Netizens wondering is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Check out her latest pictures

    However, it’s not just Katrina, from Priyanka Chopra to Nayanthara all the female actors who have worked with him have the same view about the star and always have high regard for the actor. Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film

