Allu Arjun arrest: Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya visit Pushpa 2 star

Actor Allu Arjun went home after being granted interim bail in the Pushpa 2 stampede case. Celebrities including Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda paid him a visit at his residence.

Several South film industry superstars paid actor Allu Arjun a visit at his house on Saturday morning after he was granted interim bail in the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The 41-year-old actor was detained on Friday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede, which unfortunately claimed the life of a 39-year-old lady and seriously injured her son.

Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Upendra Rao, and Vijay Deverakonda visited their colleague at his Jubilee Hills apartment in Hyderabad. Videos of their visit to the Pushpa 2 actor were circulated on social media. Arjun returned home, spoke with his family, and changed into a T-shirt with "Icon Star".

Vijay, the Liger actor, was joined by his brother, Anand Deverakonda. Vijay hugged the actor's father, Allu Aravind, before embracing and conversing with Arjun.

Sukumar, the director of Pushpa 2, was also there at Allu Arjun's home, as were Ravi and Naveen, the film's producers. Visuals showed them having a light-hearted chat.

Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya were spotted smiling and conversing with Arjun upon his release from the Chanchalguda jail, where he had spent the night despite being granted temporary bail by the Telangana High Court.

Phenomenal images of Arjun's reunion with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha, were previously published on social media. His younger brother, Allu Sirish, greeted him home with a hearty hug.

After coming home, Allu Arjun thanked his fans for their support and explained that he had nothing to do with the disaster that occurred at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during a screening of Pushpa 2. 

"I'd want to extend my sympathies to the family again. It was an unfortunate situation. We apologise for what happened, which was completely beyond our control," the actor stated.

Allu Arjun's release from jail was delayed on Friday because the jail officials did not get the bail order in time, forcing him to spend the night in captivity. 

