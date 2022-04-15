Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishu: Kerala beauty Anupama Parameswaran looks cute and gorgeous in Kasavu saree (Pictures + Video)

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran is thrilled for Vishu as she donned a Kerala saree and dances to the Arabic Kuthu song

    Kerala actress Anupama Parameswaran took to Instagram to provide a glimpse of her Vishu celebrations, which are all things lovely.

    The actress is ecstatic about the event, as seen by her performance of Tamil star Vijay's hit Arabic Kuthu from Beast. She looked lovely as ever in a traditional Kerala saree for the Malayalam new year. (Dance Video)
     

    Sharing the Arabic Kuthu dance moves video on Instagram, she wrote, Just a little too excited about Vishu sadhya  #vishuProbably the last one to do #arabickuthuStyling @sunithaparameswaran75Videography @parameswaranerekkath and @akshayeparameswaran Happy vishu guy."
     

    Anupama also posted a couple of pictures of herself dressed in traditional outfit. Anupama looked stunning in a cream silk saree with a red blouse, striking earrings, and necklace, minimum makeup, and a bright grin.
     

    Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most beautiful actresses in South India. The actress's oh-so-glam appearance and beautiful smile never fail to impress the audience.

    The Premam actress's dazzling smile and saree looks are enough to stand out in a crowd. Also Read: Vishu 2022: 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year

    In the meantime, Anupama Parameswaran is now filming for the film 18 Pages with Nikhil Siddhartha. Butterfly, a suspenseful thriller co-written with Ghanta Satish Babu, is also. 
     

    The actress also has a Telugu film named Karthikeya 2 alongside Nikhil Siddhartha, a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti's 2014 supernatural drama film Karthikeya. On July 22, the film will be released in cinemas. Also Read: Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

