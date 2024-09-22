Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Taking place at the Sri Aurobindo Society, the festival aimed to weave together conversations that reflect India's cultural and historical richness. This year’s theme, "Bharat in the New Age," draws inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's vision, promoting dialogues on vital issues such as defense, security, spirituality, and scientific advancements.

    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    The Pondy Lit Fest 2024 featured a compelling keynote address by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The festival, held from September 20 to 22 in Puducherry, embraced the theme "Bharat Shakti" and brought together a diverse array of speakers to engage in critical discussions spanning science, technology, culture, and politics.

    Taking place at the Sri Aurobindo Society, the festival aimed to weave together conversations that reflect India's cultural and historical richness. This year’s theme, "Bharat in the New Age," draws inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's vision, promoting dialogues on vital issues such as defense, security, spirituality, and scientific advancements.

    Festival-goers had the unique opportunity to hear from prominent figures in various fields, contributing to a vibrant discourse that underscores the importance of collective progress in contemporary India.

