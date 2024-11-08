Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat regarding a song allegedly mentioning him and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message, sent to Mumbai's traffic control room, warned of serious consequences for the songwriter within a month.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again faced a threat, this time related to a song that associates his name with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai’s traffic control room received the threat around midnight on Thursday, adding to the actor’s ongoing security concerns following several similar warnings in recent months. The threat message referred to a song that reportedly mentions both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, warning that the songwriter would face serious consequences within a month.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

"The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them," the threat message read.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram was recently arrested in Haveri, Karnataka, for his alleged involvement in earlier threats against Salman Khan. A native of Jalore in Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was transferred to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday for further investigation.

This incident is the latest in a series of threats connected to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have repeatedly targeted Salman Khan, citing longstanding grievances related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Last day Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also faced a ransom threat, with a call traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, demanding Rs 50 lakh. The call was reportedly made to Mumbai's Bandra police station, prompting an immediate investigation. Authorities have identified the caller as Faizan, using an active phone number, and dispatched a team to Raipur to track down the suspect.

This incident follows heightened security measures for Shah Rukh Khan, who was granted Y+ security last October after receiving death threats. Under this arrangement, the actor is now protected by six armed personnel around the clock, a significant upgrade from his earlier security detail of two guards.

Latest Videos