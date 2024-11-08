Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat regarding a song allegedly mentioning him and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message, sent to Mumbai's traffic control room, warned of serious consequences for the songwriter within a month.
 

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:02 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again faced a threat, this time related to a song that associates his name with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai’s traffic control room received the threat around midnight on Thursday, adding to the actor’s ongoing security concerns following several similar warnings in recent months. The threat message referred to a song that reportedly mentions both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, warning that the songwriter would face serious consequences within a month.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

"The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them," the threat message read.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram was recently arrested in Haveri, Karnataka, for his alleged involvement in earlier threats against Salman Khan. A native of Jalore in Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was transferred to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday for further investigation.

This incident is the latest in a series of threats connected to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have repeatedly targeted Salman Khan, citing longstanding grievances related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Last day Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also faced a ransom threat, with a call traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, demanding Rs 50 lakh. The call was reportedly made to Mumbai's Bandra police station, prompting an immediate investigation. Authorities have identified the caller as Faizan, using an active phone number, and dispatched a team to Raipur to track down the suspect.

This incident follows heightened security measures for Shah Rukh Khan, who was granted Y+ security last October after receiving death threats. Under this arrangement, the actor is now protected by six armed personnel around the clock, a significant upgrade from his earlier security detail of two guards.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas drama starts streaming on disney plus hotstar anr

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on ATG

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon