FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over alleged fake news on farmer’s suicide in Haveri

An FIR was filed against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Haveri for allegedly posting false information claiming a farmer’s suicide was due to a Waqf property dispute. Police clarified the death was due to debt issues, with Surya’s claims sparking political and legal debate.

An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at the CEN police station in Haveri over allegations of posting false information related to a farmer's suicide. The controversy stems from Surya’s social media post claiming that a farmer in Karnataka took his own life due to a Waqf property dispute, specifically due to receiving a Waqf Board notice. This claim, however, has sparked legal and political debate in the state, leading to the filing of a police complaint.

The deceased, identified as Rudrappa, was a farmer from Haranageri village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district. Surya’s tweet attributed Rudrappa’s suicide to fear over the inclusion of his land in the Waqf property records, known as 'Pahani'. However, Haveri police clarified that Rudrappa’s suicide was registered as a case of financial distress and debt-related issues dating back to 2022, not due to any Waqf-related notice or property enrollment.



Adding complexity to the case, Rudrappa’s family recently submitted a petition to the Joint House Committee in Hubli, seeking an amendment to the Central Waqf Act. They claimed injustice by the Waqf Board and requested changes to address grievances surrounding land inclusion in Waqf property records. Despite these calls for reform, local authorities reiterated that the cause of Rudrappa's death, as officially recorded, stemmed from financial burdens and not from any recent Waqf notification.



This incident arises amid a broader backdrop of tension over Waqf property disputes in Karnataka. The Haveri police, in their clarification, emphasized that Rudrappa’s suicide was initially reported as a result of economic hardship and that the allegations around the Waqf property notice were unsubstantiated in their investigation.

With this clarification, authorities aim to prevent further misinformation and address the sensitive issue with due diligence. The police investigation into Tejasvi Surya's tweet is ongoing as officials work to assess the implications of the case and its impact on public perception regarding the farmer's death.

