Dev Diwali 2024: Know Date, Significance, and Celebrations

spirituality
Dev Diwali is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima. Although this festival is celebrated all over the country, it has special significance in Kashi.
According to the Panchang, this time the full moon date of Kartik month will start from 06:19 AM on Friday, November 15, which will last till 02:58 AM late at night.
According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, the sunrise of Kartik Purnima will be on November 15 & this date will remain throughout the day, hence Dev Diwali will be celebrated on this day.
According to belief, Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. In his happiness, the gods celebrated by lighting lamps, that is why Dev Diwali is celebrated.
Although Dev Diwali is celebrated all over the country, it has special significance in Kashi. It is believed that after killing Tripurasura, Lord Shiva came to Kashi.
An ancient belief holds that on the full moon of Kartik, deities transform and visit Kashi, prompting people to light lamps in celebration.