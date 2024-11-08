Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor performed puja at Hyderabad's Anjaneya Swamy Temple with RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana. Pictures and videos from the location go viral on social media.
 

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor, who most recently appeared with Jr NTR in the film Devara, did a special pooja at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. On Thursday (November 7), multiple photos and videos of the actress from the temple were shared on social media.

In the footage, Janhvi appears to be dressed traditionally. She is seen seated on the floor in the company of numerous others who are also performing puja rites.

Janhvi is also searing a garland and has a tika on her forehead. She reportedly spent around 30 minutes in adoration at the shrine. According to Gulte, director Buchi Babu Sana accompanied Janhvi. 

Take a look at the videos here:

#JanhviKapoor visited the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Ameerpet today along with Director #BuchiBabuSana. It is said that this temple is of strong Sentiment to Buchi Babu.

Several reports also stated that Janhvi recently completed the look test for her upcoming film RC 16 in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Janhvi spent approximately 30 minutes at the temple, escorted by RC 16 director Buchi Babu Sana, who frequently visits the Hanuman temple in Ameerpet. The temple is close to Buchi's home, making it an easy visit for the star during her stay in Hyderabad for filming preparations.

Janhvi has always been vocal about her faith in God. According to sources, she chose to visit the temple after hearing about it from Buchi Babu, who has a unique connection to the location.

Janhvi's most recent film project is her Telugu debut, Devara Part 1, which stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. Although she has a minor role in the film, her presence is critical as the story unfolds in a seaside environment filled with violent power battles. Jr NTR's character, Devara, has a dual function in the film, focusing on his relationship with Saif Ali Khan's character, Bhaira, a kushti master. Janhvi is also scheduled to return for the film's sequel.

