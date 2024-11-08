Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

Tovino Thomas’ action-packed drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam has made its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar, after a successful theater run. Directed by Jithin Laal, the film has now reached audiences across multiple languages.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has started streaming on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar from Friday (Nov 8). The blockbuster film helmed by debutant Jithin Laal is now available in five languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film made it to OTT 58 days after its theatrical release on September 12. 

ARM made a strong impact at the box office right from its initial release. With positive reviews on its opening day, it quickly gained a reputation for offering a great theatre experience, which drew crowds during the festive season. The movie, made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, grossed Rs 100 crore, as confirmed by the makers. It also marks Tovino Thomas' second film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, with his first being '2018'.

"ARM" is an action-filled drama with fantasy elements, starring Tovino Thomas in three distinct roles. Directed by Jithin Laal and penned by Sujith Nambiar, the movie is produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas under the banners of Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment. The film marks the Malayalam debut of Krithi Shetty as the female lead and features a strong supporting cast, including Basil Joseph, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madhupal, and Rohini. The cinematography was done by Jomon T John, while the music was composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, and the editing was done by Shameer Muhammed.

"ARM" has now become the fifth Malayalam film of 2024 to achieve the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark, joining the ranks of other successful box-office hits like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, and Aavesham. This milestone underscores the increasing popularity and success of Malayalam cinema, marking another significant achievement for the industry.

