Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death case: The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court granted bail to accused PP Divya after she cooperated with the investigation. Divya had been in remand at Pallikunnu women's jail for 11 days.

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Kannur: The Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death case saw the granting of bail to the accused and former district panchayat president PP Divya on Friday (Nov 08). The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court issued the order for her bail. PP Divya had been in remand at the women's jail in Pallikunnu for the past eleven days. She argued that she had cooperated with the investigation and sought bail. 

The defense side claimed there was circumstantial evidence supporting the allegation that the ADM took a bribe, but they also admitted in court that the conversation during the farewell meeting should have been avoided. Her remand period will end next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the CPM has taken strict disciplinary action against PP Divya. Formerly a member of the Kannur District Committee, she has been demoted to primary membership within the party. This is the second-highest level of disciplinary action in the CPM hierarchy. The decision, made by the Kannur District Committee, was submitted to the state leadership for approval. During an online meeting held yesterday, the CPM State Secretariat endorsed the decision.

The testimony of the Kannur Collector, indicating that Naveen Babu admitted to making a mistake, serves as evidence of his acceptance of a bribe. According to the Health Department's inquiry report on the suspension of Prashanth from Pariyaram Medical College, Prashanth had allegedly paid a bribe to the ADM. 

Evidence of a Rs 1 lakh loan secured against pawned gold was submitted, suggesting that this amount was used to pay the alleged bribe. The defense highlighted multiple phone calls made by Naveen Babu to Prashanth, presenting call records as proof. Additionally, CCTV footage was provided to corroborate the claim that Prashanth and Naveen Babu had met in person.

