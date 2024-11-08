TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on

Actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for his roles in Crime Patrol, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Dadagiri 2, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has passed away at the age of 35. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chauhaan was last seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed his passing, although further details remain undisclosed. Reports suggest police are investigating his death as a suspected suicide.

Chauhaan's father has reportedly traveled to Mumbai to arrange for his son’s remains to be taken back to Delhi. A close friend, Kuldeep, shared with the Times of India the heartbreaking news that he received a call from Chauhaan's family early in the morning informing him of the actor’s death. Kuldeep also reflected on plans they had made to visit the temple of Khatu Shyam Ji next month. He described how Chauhaan would often drive the group on trips, always prioritizing their comfort and creating memorable experiences. Kuldeep expressed deep sorrow, regretting that he wasn’t able to support Chauhaan during his challenging time.

Kuldeep mentioned that they were planning to meet in Delhi next month and had discussed visiting Khatu Shyam Ji’s temple together. He described the news as “unbelievable,” sharing that they are now supporting the family and awaiting the arrival of Chauhaan’s father, who was expected to reach Mumbai by 10 p.m. to take his son’s remains back to Delhi by early morning. Last month, Chauhaan had mentioned plans to visit Rajasthan and was known for frequently traveling between Mumbai and Delhi, always looking out for his friends during their trips.

Kuldeep shared that he had no knowledge of any emotional struggles Chauhaan might have been facing. He expressed a sense of helplessness, saying that he wished Chauhaan had reached out to him, as he would have done anything to prevent this tragedy. Kuldeep noted that they had always been open with each other and that Chauhaan had no financial issues. The two shared fond memories, with Chauhaan often inviting friends to Mumbai. Kuldeep said he now holds on to those memories as he grapples with the loss of a dear friend.

