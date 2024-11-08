TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on

Actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for roles in Crime Patrol, MTV Splitsvilla 5, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has passed away at 35. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, his tragic death has shocked friends and fans

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

Actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for his roles in Crime Patrol, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Dadagiri 2, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has passed away at the age of 35. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chauhaan was last seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed his passing, although further details remain undisclosed. Reports suggest police are investigating his death as a suspected suicide.

Chauhaan's father has reportedly traveled to Mumbai to arrange for his son’s remains to be taken back to Delhi. A close friend, Kuldeep, shared with the Times of India the heartbreaking news that he received a call from Chauhaan's family early in the morning informing him of the actor’s death. Kuldeep also reflected on plans they had made to visit the temple of Khatu Shyam Ji next month. He described how Chauhaan would often drive the group on trips, always prioritizing their comfort and creating memorable experiences. Kuldeep expressed deep sorrow, regretting that he wasn’t able to support Chauhaan during his challenging time.

Kuldeep mentioned that they were planning to meet in Delhi next month and had discussed visiting Khatu Shyam Ji’s temple together. He described the news as “unbelievable,” sharing that they are now supporting the family and awaiting the arrival of Chauhaan’s father, who was expected to reach Mumbai by 10 p.m. to take his son’s remains back to Delhi by early morning. Last month, Chauhaan had mentioned plans to visit Rajasthan and was known for frequently traveling between Mumbai and Delhi, always looking out for his friends during their trips.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Kuldeep shared that he had no knowledge of any emotional struggles Chauhaan might have been facing. He expressed a sense of helplessness, saying that he wished Chauhaan had reached out to him, as he would have done anything to prevent this tragedy. Kuldeep noted that they had always been open with each other and that Chauhaan had no financial issues. The two shared fond memories, with Chauhaan often inviting friends to Mumbai. Kuldeep said he now holds on to those memories as he grapples with the loss of a dear friend.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas drama starts streaming on disney plus hotstar anr

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi anr

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon