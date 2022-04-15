Vishu 2022: 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishu 2022 or the Malayali New Year will be celebrated on Friday, April 15. As you welcome the new year with hopes, joy and happiness, here are five food items that you must include in your ‘Sadhya’.

    The month of April holds special importance in the lives of Indians across the globe as various cultures and communities of India celebrate their New Year. Whether it is Gudi Padwa, Biju, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year ‘Puthandu’, the Bengali New Year or Vishu (the Malayali New Year), April brings celebrations across various communities. Known as the first day of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar, Vishu marks the Malayali New Year.

    As the Malayali New Year or Vishu 2022 is being celebrated today on Friday, April 15, here are five food one must add to their ‘Sadhya’ feast while celebrating the new year.

    Banana Chips: Vishu Sadhya feels incomplete without a handful of banana slices deep-fried in coconut oil. Banana chips are only vegan but also gluten-free. Top a little red chilli, salt and turmeric to spice up the chips. You can also consider baking them instead of deep-frying.

    Appam: The main dish for Vishu Sadhya is Appam which is basically pancakes made of rice and coconut. For Appam, all you need to do is mix soaked rice and desiccated coconut. Then blend them together and add sugar and salt. Once the batter is ready, cook the pancakes on a pan.

    Puttu: Another rice-made recipe that you can’t miss on Vishu is the traditional Kerala main dish of Puttu. These are steamed rice cakes that come with a lot of desiccated coconuts. Puttu tastes best when eaten with kadala curry.

    Vazakai Poriyal: An authentic Kerala dish, Vazakai Poriyal is made with raw bananas. It (raw banana) is mixed with chilli, grated coconut, shallot, curry leaves, mustard seeds and Indian spices. This flavourful dish is prepared in coconut oil.

    Erissery: Often served during weddings and festivals, Erissery is another traditional dish from Kerala. It comes with a mildly spiced curry that is made from pumpkin, coconut and cowpeas.

