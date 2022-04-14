Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

Vishu 2022 Date in India: After Tamil New Year and Baisakhi on Thursday, April 14, the country will be celebrating Vishu on Friday, April 15. The Malayali New Year signifies new hopes, new beginnings, and aspirations.

Image: Getty Images

Vishu 2022 Date in India: Vishu or the Malayali New Year is an important festival in India that is largely celebrated across the state of Kerala as well as among the Malayalis across India and the world. Vishu marks the Malayalam calendar’s first day and thus, it is celebrated with a lot of zest and zeal by the Malayali community.

Image: freepik.com

This year, the Malayali New year or ‘Vishu’ is being celebrated on Friday, April 15. If you want to know about the importance and significance of Vishu, then this article will help you with just that. ALSO READ: Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details

Image: Getty Images

Vishu 2022: Significance of the Malayali New Year: Similar to many other festivals such as the Tamil New Year which is being celebrated today on Thursday, April 14, Vishu also signifies new hopes, new beginnings, and aspirations. It is the day when people pray for good health, wealth and prosperity for their loved ones and also look forward to beginning their new year on all positive notes. There are a few rituals that are to be followed on the occasion of Vishu.

Image: Getty Images

Vishu Kani: Perhaps one of the most important and awaited ceremonies of the Vishu festival. When members of the family wake up, they are blindfolded and brought face-to-face with Lord Krishna. A usual Vishu Kani includes a ceremonial lamp, offerings like jackfruit, banana, areca nut, rice, cucumber, betel leaves, gold ornaments, clothes, a metal mirror and lemon, among other things. Prayers are offered to the deity. The ritual is believed to bring good luck to the family and start the new year on an auspicious note. ALSO READ: Vishu 2022: Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here are 8 outfit ideas

Image: freepik.com