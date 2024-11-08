SHOCKING! Inhaling Delhi air is equivalent to smoking 17 cigarettes? Know HOW

Winter is approaching fast in North India, and the Meteorological Department predicts that temperatures in Delhi and nearby areas will begin to drop starting next week. Over the past month, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been worsening due to a combination of stubble burning and Diwali festivities. Despite the Delhi Government’s ban on firecrackers, the restriction was widely ignored, making Delhi one of the most polluted cities globally. The Supreme Court criticized the government, stating that the ban had been poorly enforced within the city

Did you know if you are staying in Delhi right now, you are approximately smoking 17 cigarettes worth of air pollution daily? As per Berkeley Earth scientific paper, 1 cigarette is equivalent to inhaling air pollution of 22 µg/m3 for one day. Right now, the AQI of Delhi is above 380 at most places. In some places it goes beyond 400 which translates to 'very poor' and 'severe' category of air quality respectively. Hence, according to the Berkeley study, inhaling Delhi air right now is as hazardous as smoking 17 cigarettes a day

Prolonged exposure to poor air effects your respiratory system. It can trigger asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory problems. Children and people with existing asthma conditions are at particular risk. Polluted air increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke. Tiny particles from polluted air can enter the bloodstream, leading to inflammation in blood vessels and increased strain on the heart

Long-term exposure to air pollutants can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections. Pollutants reduce the body’s ability to fight off viruses and bacteria, increasing susceptibility to illnesses. Not only Delhi, but NCR region too is reeling from the same problem. Gaziabad currently has an AQI index of 303 which translates to smoking 13 cigarretes per day!

