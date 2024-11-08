Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, recently savored some dosa at a Mumbai cafe, and a photo from their visit has since made waves online

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, widely adored as one of the cutest celebrity couples, are currently spending time in India, where Virat recently played in the test series against New Zealand. Recently, a photo of the two from a popular dosa cafe in Mumbai gained significant attention online. In the image, Virat is seen standing close to Anushka as they posed cheerfully with the cafe’s team.

On November 7, 2024, the cafe's Instagram account shared a group selfie featuring Anushka and Virat along with the cafe staff. Anushka opted for a casual outfit, pairing a white t-shirt and beige pants with a black shirt, while Virat stood slightly behind her, dressed in a white shirt and black pants. They also sported matching black caps. Virat’s hands rested on Anushka’s shoulders as they both smiled for the picture.

The post also included a photo of a white cap autographed by Virat, who gave a shoutout to the cafe. A partially blurred bill hinted that the couple had enjoyed Masala dosa during their outing. Additionally, the last slide showed a photoshopped version of the selfie, as the cafe wanted to include a staff member who was off-duty at the time.

The post caption read, "Bangalore in Mumbai," with a red heart emoji, and it attracted numerous fans who showered the couple with red heart emojis and sweet comments.

Just a few days earlier, on November 5, Virat celebrated his 36th birthday, which Anushka marked with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a picture of Virat holding their children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli, in his arms. Their son was strapped in a baby carrier, while Virat held their daughter with one arm in a playful stance. Anushka covered the children’s faces with heart emojis for privacy and captioned the post with a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji. The post received abundant love from their fans.

Before returning to India, Virat and Anushka had spent several months living in London with their children.

