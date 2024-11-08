Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, recently savored some dosa at a Mumbai cafe, and a photo from their visit has since made waves online

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's adorable picture from dosa cafe goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, widely adored as one of the cutest celebrity couples, are currently spending time in India, where Virat recently played in the test series against New Zealand. Recently, a photo of the two from a popular dosa cafe in Mumbai gained significant attention online. In the image, Virat is seen standing close to Anushka as they posed cheerfully with the cafe’s team.

On November 7, 2024, the cafe's Instagram account shared a group selfie featuring Anushka and Virat along with the cafe staff. Anushka opted for a casual outfit, pairing a white t-shirt and beige pants with a black shirt, while Virat stood slightly behind her, dressed in a white shirt and black pants. They also sported matching black caps. Virat’s hands rested on Anushka’s shoulders as they both smiled for the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benne (@benne.bombay)

The post also included a photo of a white cap autographed by Virat, who gave a shoutout to the cafe. A partially blurred bill hinted that the couple had enjoyed Masala dosa during their outing. Additionally, the last slide showed a photoshopped version of the selfie, as the cafe wanted to include a staff member who was off-duty at the time.

The post caption read, "Bangalore in Mumbai," with a red heart emoji, and it attracted numerous fans who showered the couple with red heart emojis and sweet comments.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS much after 1st week

Just a few days earlier, on November 5, Virat celebrated his 36th birthday, which Anushka marked with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a picture of Virat holding their children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli, in his arms. Their son was strapped in a baby carrier, while Virat held their daughter with one arm in a playful stance. Anushka covered the children’s faces with heart emojis for privacy and captioned the post with a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji. The post received abundant love from their fans.

Before returning to India, Virat and Anushka had spent several months living in London with their children.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas drama starts streaming on disney plus hotstar anr

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on ATG

TV actor, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away aged 35; Read on

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi anr

Salman Khan faces fresh threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan clashes with Eisha Singh, calls Vivian Dsena 'Liar' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon