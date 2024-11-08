J&K Assembly erupts with protests again: MLAs exchange blows over Article 370 resolution (WATCH)

The violence erupted when People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara displayed a banner supporting the reimplementation of Article 370, sparking immediate protests from BJP MLAs. Slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were chanted in the House as BJP members voiced strong opposition.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday (November 8) witnessed another day of heated exchanges and physical blows as MLAs clashed over a resolution seeking the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the Union Territory until its abrogation in 2019. This marks the second consecutive day of unrest within the Assembly on the issue.

The violence erupted when People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara displayed a banner supporting the reimplementation of Article 370, sparking immediate protests from BJP MLAs. Slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were chanted in the House as BJP members voiced strong opposition. In an effort stop the commotion, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered marshals to escort the protesting BJP MLAs out of the well of the House.

The protest erupted from a resolution proposed on Thursday by PDP MLA Waheed Para, who represents Pulwama. During the Assembly's inaugural session, Para submitted a resolution opposing the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and urged its reinstatement, despite the matter not being included in the five-day session's official agenda. In his request, Para argued that the Speaker's discretion could allow a discussion on the resolution, given its importance to many constituents.

"Although the agenda of the House has been finalised, we believe that your authority as the Speaker allows the inclusion of the resolution, as it reflects the sentiment of the people at large," Para's proposal read.

