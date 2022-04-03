Shocking: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's combined net worth; know the power couple's monthly income and more

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of India's wealthiest Indian celebrity couples. They have a reportedly phenomenal net worth of over INR 1250 crores.



VIRUSHKA! Who would have guessed that a dandruff shampoo commercial would offer us the power couple Virushka, who will be an inspiration to all millennials? Even though Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never verified their relationship claims during their courting, they never fell under the 'just buddies' tent. They compliment each other brilliantly, but they also have each other's backs.



Self-made people from humble backgrounds were not born with a silver spoon but are eating on a silver plate now. Now, not only are Mr. and Mrs Kolhi dominant in their areas, but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become associated with #RelationshipGoals.



According to Forbes India's 2019 Celeb 100 List, the power couple is also among the wealthiest celebrities in the nation. While Virat topped the list with Rs 252.72 crores, Anushka was rated 21st.

On the other hand, Virat's overall net worth is said to be about Rs 900 crores. Virat leads the ICC batting rankings in both Tests and One-Day Internationals. Virat Kohli, the highest-paid player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has a Rs 17 crore retainer fee with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In addition, his yearly compensation from the BCCI is Rs 7 crores.

Virat promotes Myntra, Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar, and Tissot. Virat owns One8, a brand that has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore revenue milestone in cooperation with Puma. According to Forbes India, One8 is anticipated to be valued Rs 185 crores by June 2020.



After their wedding in 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma moved into their luxurious house in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood, and their 7,171-square-foot residence in the Omkar 1973 building's Tower C costs Rs 34 crores.



Virat lived in Paschim Vihar's posh residential complex until he got renowned, at which point his family relocated to a luxury home in Gurugram's Phase 1. Virat's opulent residence is a three-dimensional abstraction of an interconnected geometric structure that is rumoured to be valued Rs 80 crore.

Virat and Anushka also have an enviable car collection, which includes a Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs 3.74-3.97 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE worth at least Rs 2.08 crore, an Audi Q8 worth Rs 1.33 crore, an Audi R8 V10 LMX worth Rs 3 crore, and a Renault Duster, which he was awarded for his outstanding performance in a One-Day series held in Sri Lanka in 2012.

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा ने 11 दिसंबर 2017 को शादी की थी। दोनों की शादी बॉलीवुड और क्रिकेट की सबसे महंगी शादियों में से एक रही है। जिसमें वेन्यू से लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा की ड्रेसेस तक करोड़ों रुपये की थी। बताया जाता है कि इस शादी में लगभग 100 करोड रुपये खर्च किए गए थे।

