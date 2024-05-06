'Comprehensive security plan in place': ICC's assurance in wake of terror threat to T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC is working hand in hand with the host nations of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the West Indies and the USA, to meticulously plan and implement robust security protocols in response to recent reports indicating a potential threat to the tournament.

The ICC is working hand in hand with the host nations of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the West Indies and the USA, to meticulously plan and implement robust security protocols in response to recent reports indicating a potential threat to the tournament.

"ICC is working closely with the host countries to ensure appropriate plans are in place. We immediately spoke to the authorities as the reports emerged, and the Cricket West Indies has assured everyone that a comprehensive security plan is in place to address any risk," an ICC official stated.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad & Tobago underscored the concerted efforts of security agencies in proactively addressing any potential threats to the tournament. He acknowledged the contemporary reality of terrorism and stressed the imperative for nations to bolster security measures and preparedness when hosting significant or susceptible gatherings.

Also read: 'Out of this World': Sean Paul & Kes' T20 World Cup 2024 anthem released; features Gayle, Bolt & more (WATCH)

"Given the fact that bad actors can choose to misbehave in any way possible it makes it virtually impossible to completely seal off all opportunities. However, in order to ameliorate these dangers, we at the local and regional levels have remained alert to many threats and singularly or together have our intelligence and other security agencies working to protect the population in countries and at venues throughout the tournament," said Rowley.

The T20 World Cup is set to span multiple venues across the Caribbean, including Kensington Oval in Barbados, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, Providence Stadium in Guyana, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, and Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent. In the USA, matches will unfold at Eisenhower Park in New York, Broward County in Lauderhill, Florida, and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The tournament format entails 20 teams divided into four groups of five each for the initial round. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight stage, composed of two groups of four teams each. From there, the top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively, with the final showdown set for June 29 in Barbados. Contingency plans include reserve days for both the semi-finals and the final to accommodate unforeseen circumstances.

Latest Videos