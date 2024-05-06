India News

Amit Shah to Digvijaya Singh: Top leaders in fray for LS Polls Phase 3

1. Amit Shah

Competing against Congress' Sonal Patel, Shah aims for a second term. In the 2019 polls, Shah secured victory over Congress' CJ Chavda by a significant margin of 5.55 lakh votes.

2. Dimple Yadav

Contesting for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022, Dimple Yadav clinched victory in a bypoll.

3. Supriya Sule

Competing against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, who recently switched to the BJP-led NDA and assumed the role of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

4. Jyotiraditya Scindia

He is a BJP candidate in Guna Lok Sabha constituency. Contesting against Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh, he seeks redemption after his defeat in the 2019 polls.

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Fielded by the BJP in the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. With five terms as MP, Chouhan faces Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma in a bid to secure another victory.

6. Pralhad Joshi

Seeking re-election from Dharwad constituency, Joshi, who has been winning the seat since 2004.He is up against Vinod Asooti of Congress.

7. Digvijaya Singh

Contesting from Rajgarh constituency, Singh, who has termed this as his "last election" is pitted against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.

