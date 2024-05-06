Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

Imtiaz Ali recently addressed rumors surrounding a potential sequel to his 2007 hit film 'Jab We Met,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While speculation had been rife, Ali revealed in an interview that the likelihood of a sequel is slim. He emphasized the importance of having a compelling story and reason to justify a sequel, rather than simply capitalizing on the success of the original. Ali stated, 'Why have a sequel to Jab We Met? If people want to keep relishing the film, they can keep watching the first one! There has to be a story and a reason to make Jab We Met 2. But let’s see if it happens. Never say never!'

Ali's previous attempt at a spiritual sequel, 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2020, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, did not resonate with audiences as strongly as the original. However, Ali clarified that the underwhelming reception to 'Love Aaj Kal' was not the primary reason for his reluctance to pursue a 'Jab We Met' sequel. He stressed the importance of having a passionate reason to create a sequel, rather than merely extending the franchise for commercial gain.

Regarding his collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali expressed his fondness for working with her but highlighted the importance of choosing projects that offer something new and unique compared to their previous work together. He explained, 'Whenever you work with an actor, there’s also a responsibility to not do anything just for the sake of it. The idea is to reunite only when there’s a better or a completely different project compared to what you’ve done before.'

Ali emphasized that any potential collaboration with Kapoor would need to surpass the quality and uniqueness of their previous work, such as 'Jab We Met,' to avoid diluting the legacy of their past successes. He concluded by affirming his commitment to delivering meaningful and engaging experiences for both audiences and collaborators alike.

