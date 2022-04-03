Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West saga: Donda singer 'going away to get help' is 'fake' news

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    Kanye West will get therapy following his recent internet behaviour involving Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, according to the rapper's publicist, who has called the claims untrue.
     

    Kanye West's publicist has denied recent suggestions that he may fly abroad to get help for his recent online behaviour involving Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, calling the reports 'false.'
     

    On Saturday, April 02, the publicist for the Donda album artist made a statement concerning the narrative being formed about West. The most recent Kanye news surfaced as it was reported that the rapper's performance from the Grammys 2022 had been removed.
     

    In the statement released by Ye's rep, it has been said that Kanye isn't going away and says to ET Canada, "Ye monitors all headlines about him and his family daily. Most are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians, which have been creating a false narrative that is untrue and further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim."  
     

    Ye's terrible behaviour resulted in his suspension from Instagram for 24 hours last month, and his performance at the Grammys on Sunday got also cancelled.  
     

    "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has promised Kim he's not making any public appearances or provocative social media posts, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source close to the Kardashians claimed. Also Read: BTS's Jungkook with Ariana Grande is it true? ARMYs react and speculate 

    According to the source, it was unclear whether West, 44, intended to enter a treatment centre because he had remained in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian's four children. Also Read: Are Khloe Kardashian's butts real? Netizens call it shady; check out her latest pictures 

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS creator, recently revealed that her KKW fragrance would be closed for rebranding as the KUTWK alum will soon return with a new moniker after abandoning West as her surname after obtaining legally single status from the court. Also Read: Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees 

