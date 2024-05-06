Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'She was offered my role 20 years ago..', Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala revealed how Rekha left her in tears

    Manisha Koirala receives heartfelt praise from Rekha for her role in "Heeramandi." Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series weaves tawaifs' tales with a star-studded cast, promising a captivating exploration of culture and society

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 6, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Manisha Koirala recently shared effusive praise from veteran actress Rekha for her performance in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi,' directed by the renowned Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Koirala, portraying a pivotal role in the series, disclosed Rekha's admiration during a recent interview, shedding light on a heartwarming interaction following the premiere last month.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    In the interview with Filmygyan, Koirala revealed that Rekha had expressed her admiration for her portrayal, reflecting on how she herself was offered the same role nearly two decades prior. Koirala recounted Rekha's sentiments, recalling her words, 'Bachcha, I was praying that if I don’t do this role, you should do it. My prayers have come true. You have done it marvelously; you have gone through so much in life and you have brought life to the character.'

    Moved by Rekha's heartfelt words, Koirala confessed to becoming emotional during the exchange, acknowledging Rekha's grace and artistry. 'Rekha Ji is a goddess. I love her. I had the opportunity of knowing her. She is the most graceful and poetic. What an artist she is,' Koirala expressed, highlighting Rekha's multifaceted talent and timeless elegance.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the mastermind behind 'Heeramandi,' also revealed intriguing insights into the casting process, disclosing that Rekha was initially considered alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji nearly two decades ago. Over time, the cast evolved, with names like Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas, and Fawad Khan briefly in contention before the final ensemble, including Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, was settled upon.

    'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' intricately weaves together the stories of tawaifs, with a stellar cast including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman portraying pivotal roles. The series promises a captivating exploration of culture, society, and the human experience against the backdrop of a historic era.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
