    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu accidentally LEAK her nude photo on Instagram? Here's the truth

    A photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone viral. The photo claimed the actress posted a nude photo in the sauna but was deleted soon. The image looked like she was taking a treatment at ‘Far Infrared Sauna’.

    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans were outraged when it was reported that the actress ' shared and erased' a naked photo from a bathtub. They quickly exposed it as a forgery and chastised the social media users who spread it. Samantha updated her Instagram Stories on Sunday with a snapshot of her current therapy. The actress was spotted sitting at a clinic, undergoing a new therapy for her auto-immune disorder.

    The actress claimed that she was trying out a 'Far Infrared Sauna'. “Continuously seeking out alternative approaches to healing and recovery,” she captioned a picture in which she was seen sporting a wraparound while she was treated. 

    Also Read: Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event

    Along with the photos, she listed the sauna's advantages: “Improved circulation to the muscles, boost metabolism, reduces body fat, increased energy, detoxify the body, reduced cellulite, rejuvenates skin, increased strength, enhanced sweating, lessens joint and muscle pain, and increases flexibility.”

    While the tweet reassured followers about Samantha's health, a few social media users published the photo alongside a phoney photo of the actress, supposedly naked. They said Samantha shared the photo before swiftly deleting it. Her supporters were quick to point out that it was a forgery and chastised people who shared the bogus naked photo.

    “Women being strong trying to heal her body out of illness and promoting such health awareness. No evidence of her insta id name in so called cheap pic many sharing. FAKE one stop it . I stand with @Samanthaprabhu2 #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu,” a social media user wrote.

    “Kindly Don’t Spoil Your actor name by doing these kind of stuff activities ! She is a kind woman don’t disrespect her ❣️,” added another. “Completely FAKE One ❌ The Picture Spreading in SOCIAL MEDIA is FAKE Keep Throwing Stone on her , she has built already a mountain on it ! @Samanthaprabhu2 We All Stand With You Mam @Samanthaprabhu2,” another wrote.

    However, the second image being disseminated is a naked shot of a faceless lady with her modesty covered. This photograph has stirred my curiosity. Many people have noticed similarities between the two photographs, including a locket. Some have objected, pointing to changes in hairdo between the photos. Furthermore, the nude shot prominently includes black nail paint.  

    Also Read: Met Gala 2024: When, Where, How to watch the gala event in India

    The actress just celebrated her 37th birthday. She celebrated her birthday in Athens with her closest pals. On the occasion, she also revealed her return project. She said that she will produce and appear in Bangaram.

     

