    (WATCH) Before Bobby Deol, Rekha did Animal's 'Jamal Kudu' hook step like a pro

    A video shows Rekha dancing to a song from the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, similar to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu dance in Animal. The video has now gone viral on social media.

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent film Animal has caused quite a stir among netizens and celebs. Despite initial comments, the picture performed well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. The cast's extraordinary abilities became the buzz of the town. But Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu step became the most popular dance ever. A video of Rekha performing a similar move has recently become popular on social media platforms.

    A fan page named 'legendaryrekha' uploaded a video on Instagram showing Rekha performing the same Jamal Kudu move. The sequence is from her 1988 film, Biwi Hai To Aisi. Netizens were ecstatic after viewing the video and complimented the seasoned actress for her viral move.   

    A post shared by Rekha (@legendaryrekha)

    One user wrote, "She done everything before it becomes trend". Another user wrote, "Ma'am already did this When Bobby Deol was a child". "Wonderful", wrote the third user.

    Animal is one of the highest-grossing pictures in recent history. According to a report in Sainiki, the film earned Rs 553 crore in India and Rs 915 crore internationally. This film depicts a fascinating narrative of a father-son bond. The full Animal CD was a tremendous success as well. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, and Charu Shankar.

    Following the success of Animal, Bobby Deol is working on other projects. He will next appear in the film Kanguva, starring Suriya. Disha Patani plays a crucial part in the pan-India blockbuster. Bobby will also appear in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. 

    Aside from these, he has Aashram 4, Desi Sherlock Homes, Penthouse, and Apne 2 in his collection. Bobby will also make a prolonged cameo appearance in Shootout at Byculla, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Bobby Deol will also play the villain character in Alia Bhatt's film Flick. The film is supposed to be part of YRF's Spy Universe.   

